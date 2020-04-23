Ex-Lobbyist In Fattah Case Fights Fraud Verdict In 3rd Circ.

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A former Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young LLP government affairs specialist’s conviction for helping former U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah defraud a bank should be overturned because the jury’s findings that the men committed fraud relied on a flawed definition of bribery, the lobbyist’s attorney told the Third Circuit on Thursday. Although the Third Circuit had reversed the bribery convictions for Fattah and former lobbyist and Philadelphia Deputy Mayor Herbert Vederman, the jury could have been prejudiced by the government calling $18,000 Vederman gave Fattah a “bribe” when it decided that a mortgage Fattah got using that money was fraudulently obtained, said...

