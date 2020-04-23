Kyrgyzstan Liable For $26M Road Rehab Tab

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The Kyrgyz Republic is responsible for a $26 million award stemming from a road rehab project its transportation ministry entered with a Turkish construction company, a D.C. federal judge has ruled, clarifying how the 2015 arbitral award should be paid out. The order on Wednesday confirms an award that the Turkish construction company Entes Industrial Plants Construction and Erection Contracting Co. Inc. obtained from the Kyrgyz Ministry of Transport and Communications before a Kyrgyz tribunal in 2015. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras said Wednesday that the Kyrgyz ministry is an agent of the republic, and the republic can be held liable...

