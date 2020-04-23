GAO Says Army Needs To Track Construction Projects Better

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A government watchdog has called out the U.S. Army for failing to track whether the Army Corps of Engineers is using standard construction designs to build facilities including dining halls and barracks, which could mean the Corps is spending more money than necessary. In a report published on Wednesday, the U.S. Government Accountability Office detailed the Army's failure to monitor the Corps' use of standard building designs, which were developed to address the Army's long-held problem with cost and schedule overruns on construction deals. The designs cover commonly built buildings, from fitness centers to battalion headquarters, to reduce costs and are...

