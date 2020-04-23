American Airlines Ducks Ex-Employee's Travel Pass Suit

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 2:46 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge has tossed out a former American Airlines flight attendant's proposed class action claiming the company wrongly downgraded the boarding priority on travel passes workers got as an early retirement incentive, finding her claims preempted by the Railway Labor Act. U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark on Wednesday dismissed American Airlines retiree Dianne Wynn's breach of contract case over the passes offered as part of the company's separation program encouraging early retirement. The suit was initially launched in state court in October before being removed to federal court in February. Judge Clark said that under the RLA, so-called...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS