Blue Apron Can't Dodge Investors' Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 3:23 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court ordered Blue Apron Holdings Inc. to face a lawsuit from investors over allegedly misleading statements regarding production delays at a new meal-assembly facility prior to the company's initial public offering. U.S. District Judge William F. Kuntz II on Wednesday denied Blue Apron's bid to dismiss the lawsuit accusing it of misleading investors over serious production issues plaguing its Linden, New Jersey, facility that caused distribution delays. Judge Kuntz said statements about becoming more cost-efficient, completing the company's new facility in Linden and installing automated systems there "are plausibly misleading." "Taken in context together and with the...

