American Ordered To Face Trimmed Toxic Uniforms Suit

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge said Wednesday that American Airlines must face a pared-down proposed class action alleging its 2016 flight crew uniforms triggered rashes and other health issues, saying there were plausible allegations that American exposed workers to harmful uniforms that were misrepresented as safe to wear. U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr. kept alive certain state-based workers' compensation, fraud and other claims in a second amended complaint alleging American misrepresented the safety of the new flight crew uniforms that the carrier introduced in September 2016 and downplayed employees' concerns even after receiving a flood of complaints about health issues...

