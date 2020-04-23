High Court Finds Clean Water Act Can Cover Groundwater

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 10:29 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday said the Clean Water Act can be used to regulate pollution that travels through groundwater, but that the Ninth Circuit used too broad a standard when it found that permits were required for wastewater wells in Hawaii that discharged contaminants to the Pacific Ocean through groundwater. The U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday that the Clean Water Act can be used to regulate pollution that travels through groundwater. (AP) Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined with the high court's four more liberal justices to create a new test for courts to use to...

