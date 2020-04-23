Oil Price Wars Drive Speedcast To Ch. 11 With $690M Debt

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Australian communications satellite company Speedcast International Ltd. filed for Chapter 11 protection in a Texas federal court on Thursday with about $689.1 million in debt, saying the oil price wars at the beginning of the year combined with the coronavirus pandemic created an “outsized impact” on the company. Speedcast, which boasts a network of more than 80 satellites that provide communication services to customers in more than 140 countries, said in bankruptcy filings it halted shares trading in the Australian Stock Exchange in February after the company released predictions that its 2019 fiscal year results would be 10% lower than previously thought....

