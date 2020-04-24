Apple Asks To Slash $454M VirnetX Judgment It Already Paid

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Just because Apple Inc. already cut a $454 million check to VirnetX Inc. after the U.S. Supreme Court turned down its patent appeal doesn't stop it from now requesting that the award be reduced, the tech giant has told a Texas federal judge. In a brief filed Thursday, Apple urged U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III to grant its request to relieve it from a 2017 judgment in which it agreed to account for VirnetX's network security patents the tech giant was found to infringe. In its earlier motion, Apple said the award was "exceedingly unjust" because the patents had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS