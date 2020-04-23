US Atty Denies Indicted Mass. Judge's 'Political Bias' Claim

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts U.S. Attorney's office on Thursday denied a claim that it is biased against a state court judge charged with obstructing justice by helping an immigrant evade capture, saying a recent op-ed by top prosecutor Andrew Lelling criticizing sanctuary cities wasn't meant to target any one defendant. In a letter pushing back on Judge Shelley Joseph's request for a range of documents she says demonstrate "political bias," Lelling’s office said it has already produced tens of thousands of pages and discovery items. Prosecutors also decried her attempts to “smear” a government witness in the case and denied that the office was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS