IP Firm Accused Of Waiting Too Long To Attack Dental Patent

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The owner of an Illinois-based dental supply store is claiming in a state court lawsuit that he had to pay nearly $596,000 in trebled patent infringement damages because attorneys at Bishop Diehl & Lee Ltd. didn’t pursue a timely reexamination of the dental-plier patent at issue. Jang Lim, who owns Dental USA Inc., claimed Friday that Bishop Diehl attorneys Nicholas Lee and Edward Bishop sat too long on information that could have halted proceedings before an arbitrator slapped him with a $525,948 willful infringement finding. Because the attorneys took so long to bring the evidence to the U.S. Patent and Trademark...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS