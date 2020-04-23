Caterpillar Rail Unit Can't Dodge Insurer's Power Outage Suit

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A Caterpillar Inc. unit can't escape Cincinnati Insurance Co.'s bid to recoup money it spent covering damage to a manufacturing company's equipment after the unit's employee struck a power line and caused a disruption, an Illinois federal judge said Thursday. Caterpillar unit Progress Rail Services Corp. must face Cincinnati's one-count negligence suit because the company increased the risk that neighboring business Midstate Manufacturing Co. would suffer harm when when its employee on a crane struck the line and caused the disruption, U.S District Judge Sara Darrow said. Judge Darrow also rejected the notion that allowing Cincinnati to recover money it spent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS