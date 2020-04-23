Georgia's Oil Co. Prevails In Contract Fight With Frontera

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The country of Georgia's state-owned oil and gas company says it has prevailed in arbitration involving the Texas-based Frontera Resources following a dispute that arose out of a 1997 production-sharing contract. JSC Georgian Oil and Gas Corp. said Tuesday that on April 17 a tribunal upheld its interpretation of an underlying contract, at the same time also upholding the majority of its claims brought against Frontera Resources Georgia Corp. and Frontera Resources US LLC. The arbitration had also involved LEPL State Agency of Oil and Gas of Georgia alongside Georgian Oil and Gas. The tribunal concluded in the proceeding that Frontera...

