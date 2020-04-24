Norwegian Cruise Line Can't Ax Reckless Sailing Claims

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has denied Norwegian Cruise Line's request to toss a negligence suit brought by passengers accusing the company of deliberately sailing a ship into a powerful winter storm, saying the passengers make a strong argument for pursuing their case. U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga on Thursday denied NCL (Bahamas) Ltd.'s motion to dismiss the 22 individual plaintiffs' negligence claims based on 30 separate allegations against Norwegian. The cruise line said the claims amount to nothing more than "shotgun pleadings," but Norwegian went silent after the passengers convincingly argued that they're entitled to discover the facts in the...

