FCC Backs Off Of Aggressive Space Junk Regulations

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday throttled back on proposed rules to limit the amount of space junk created by commercial satellite launches, voting to approve more conservative guidelines that line up with NASA recommendations and deferring some questions until the agency can collect further input. The FCC broadly expects the new rules to encourage companies such as Amazon and SpaceX to keep developing a new generation of small broadband satellites while curbing the damage that stray parts from those launches could cause. "For the first time in 15 years, we are adopting new rules to mitigate the threat posed by...

