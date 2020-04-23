NY Jets Settle Ex-Linebacker's Bipolar Bias Suit

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Thursday dismissed former National Football League linebacker Erin Henderson's suit alleging the New York Jets wrongfully terminated him because he has bipolar disorder, saying the parties had reached a settlement. U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton dismissed the case with prejudice and without costs, following nearly three years of litigation. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Henderson, who signed with the Jets in April 2015, alleged the team placed him on the nonfootball injury list, known as the NFI, without warning or explanation in October 2016, denying him a $250,000 roster bonus, more than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS