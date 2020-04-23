Cumulus Media Hit With Age Bias Suit From Ex-Sales Workers

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 10:39 PM EDT) -- Two ex-sales employees of Cumulus Media slammed the broadcast radio company Thursday with an age bias suit in New Jersey federal court alleging their bosses made discriminatory remarks and fired them for complaining about such conduct, with one former worker purportedly described as an “old musician looking for a gig.” Michael J. Capozzoli and Lee Napier, who are 58 and 66, claimed one executive referred to their sales division at the company’s TM Studios as “old and stodgy” and said he wanted to reinvent that subsidiary by hiring younger sales workers to bring in younger customers. The two men were ultimately...

