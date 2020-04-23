Manafort's Banker Headed For September Corruption Trial

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge set a fall trial date for a banker accused of attempting to bribe Trump campaign boss Paul Manafort with $16 million in loans in exchange for a shot at working in the administration, though prosecutors asked the judge Thursday to keep an open mind in case the coronavirus pandemic waylays trial preparation. Stephen M. Calk was charged last May with attempting to bribe his way into a high-level government role such as ambassador or Army secretary. U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield set Calk's trial for Sept. 3 during a teleconference Thursday, while acknowledging that those plans may be revisited if the rampant spread...

