Mass. Hospital, Surgeon Can't Escape $2.8M Med Mal Verdict

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts appeals court has affirmed a jury's $2.75 million award over a child's post-surgery care, saying the surgeon's and hospital's arguments about the trial evidence and testimony were unavailing. The appeals court on Thursday affirmed the 2017 win against orthopedic surgeon Kirkham Wood and Massachusetts General Hospital over the post-surgical care provided to then-15-year-old Kellan Humphries, who was 22 by the time of trial. Humphries, who underwent a coccygectomy, or tail-bone surgery, said he wasn't monitored closely enough and the doctor missed an infection that caused him severe permanent injuries. The jury awarded $1.5 million for pain and suffering and $1.25...

