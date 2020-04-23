Jussie Smollett Can't Sue Chicago For Malicious Prosecution

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 11:02 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge ruled that Jussie Smollett can't pursue allegations that the city of Chicago, its police department and others participated in a malicious prosecution of the "Empire" actor after he was attacked earlier this year and then accused of staging the incident himself. U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall said Smollett can't bring his claims because the prosecution isn't over yet. A malicious prosecution case would require the case to be terminated in Smollett's favor, but a case against the actor that was dismissed has resurfaced in the form of proceedings being overseen by a special prosecutor, Judge Kendall...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS