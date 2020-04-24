Interlocutory Appeals In MDLs Would Burden Litigants, Courts

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A group of pharmaceutical and medical device companies have suggested amending the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure to give them a special right to appeal interlocutory orders in multidistrict litigation cases. The proposed rule, as laid out in an April 10 Law360 guest article, would vastly diminish the long-protected right of MDL judges to manage their dockets, and burden the courts of appeal with unnecessary appeals. The proposed rule also fails to make litigation any more fair or efficient. Instead, it gives MDL defendants a weapon to delay the litigation, and thwart the efforts by judges to move cases toward the “just, speedy,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS