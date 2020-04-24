Ex-Pimco CEO Asks To Start 'Varsity Blues' Term At Home

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 12:03 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of Pacific Investment Management Co. has asked to start his nine-month "Varsity Blues" sentence at home due to the dangers the 62-year-old says he would face in a federal prison during the deadly coronavirus pandemic, drawing an objection from prosecutors. Douglas Hodge's lawyers told a Massachusetts federal judge Thursday that if home confinement isn't a palatable option, he should be allowed to delay surrendering for his sentence until the end of June, an accommodation made to another parent recently sentenced in the sprawling case. According to the motion, prosecutors oppose modifying Hodge's sentence to allow home confinement but do not...

