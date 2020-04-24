DOJ Doubles Down On Fortress Support Against Apple, Intel

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has said Apple and Intel misunderstood or ignored its contention that they failed to define a market harmed by Fortress Investment Group LLC in their suit accusing the investment firm of running an anti-competitive patent aggregation scheme. The Justice Department on Thursday filed a reply brief in California federal court reinforcing a statement of interest it filed in the case last month, which argued the technology companies had failed to properly define a market that’s being impacted by the alleged scheme. Apple and Intel responded to the statement, saying the DOJ contradicted itself in arguing that claims under Section...

