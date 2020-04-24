Burial Grounds Suit Doesn’t Belong In Court, Ala. Tribe Says

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Poarch Band of Creek Indians has told an Alabama federal judge that he lacks jurisdiction to rule on the Muscogee Creek Nation’s claims that the band obtained sacred burial grounds under false pretenses. The tribe contended in its motion Thursday that U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson is barred from weighing in on claims that the Poarch Band acquired the historic Hickory Ground burial site on the pretext of protecting it from commercial development, only to build the $246 million Wind Creek Casino & Hotel on the site once a protective covenant expired. It also said most of the Muscogee Creek’s...

