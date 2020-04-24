Texas Justices Overturn Atty's $135K 'Push Poll' Sanction

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday determined that attorney Bill Brewer did not act in bad faith when he conducted an alleged push poll ahead of a jury trial, and vacated an award of $135,000 in sanctions against him. The state’s high court determined that without evidence showing Brewer conducted the survey in bad faith, the sanctions couldn’t stand. Brewer — the founding partner of nationally known litigation boutique Brewer Attorneys & Counselors, which counts the National Rifle Association among its clients — was sanctioned $135,000 and ordered to attend ethics training after a trial court found he tried to taint...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS