GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 1:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Treasury Department shooed bigger companies away from a federal coronavirus relief program for small businesses, and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said employers will be allowed to test employees for COVID-19 before they enter a work site. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ Treasury Drives Bigger Businesses Away From Virus Relief Loans The U.S. Treasury Department issued guidance Thursday cautioning deep-pocketed companies about borrowing money through a federal coronavirus relief program for small businesses, a move that comes as some national chains have sparked controversy by obtaining loans through...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS