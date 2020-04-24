Macau Casino Investment Fund Proposes $856M Debt Swap

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A Silver Point Capital-owned company formed to invest in a Chinese casino project has told a New York bankruptcy court it has reached a deal with bondholders to swap its $856 million in debt for equity and resolve its contentious Chapter 11 case. In filings made Thursday, New Cotai Holdings LLC said the proposed plan support agreement, agreed to by the holders of about three-quarters of its outstanding debt, was a major breakthrough that resolves claims Silver Point Capital LP was responsible for New Cotai’s bankruptcy. “By achieving consensus with the debtors' largest creditors around the terms of a deal and...

