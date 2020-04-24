Indivior Gets Amicus Cut From 3rd Circ. Suboxone Appeal

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has rejected a law professor's brief after Indivior PLC asked that it be struck from its appeal of a ruling certifying a class of Suboxone buyers that allege the company employed a product-hopping scheme to maintain its monopoly on the opioid addiction treatment. U.S. Circuit Judge Paul B. Matey issued an order Thursday granting Indivior's bid to strike an amicus brief filed last month by University of California, Hastings College of the Law professor Robin Feldman. The two-page order said the brief did not directly address issues raised in the appeal, that it exceeded the maximum length and...

