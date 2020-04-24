Fed. Circ. Affirms Illumina's $27M Patent Win Over Ariosa

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday affirmed Illumina Inc.'s $26.7 million win against genomics company Ariosa Diagnostics Inc., ruling that substantial evidence supported a trial judge's upholding of a jury's verdict finding two of Illumina's patents valid and that Ariosa infringed a patent covering prenatal testing technology. In 2018, a California federal jury found that Ariosa infringed two patents, and the genomics company subsequently filed for a judgment as a matter of law on the validity of the two patents and infringement of one, but the trial judge denied the motion. Ariosa appealed the judge's denial of the motion, but the Federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS