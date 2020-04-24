Reps. Introduce Bill To Spur Open 5G Technologies

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of lawmakers on Friday introduced a bill to popularize alternatives to Chinese-made network equipment, saying it’s not enough to simply ban network components believed to present national security risks. The bill, titled the USA Telecommunications Act of 2020, would set aside as much as $750 million in federal grants for companies exploring generic open RAN technology, which experts believe could replace specialized parts produced and sold cheaply by China. “The ‘USA Telecommunications Act of 2020’ will encourage more competition in the network equipment market and help lower costs for trusted equipment over the long term,” the bill’s sponsors...

