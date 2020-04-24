FCC Says Chinese Telecoms Must Defend US Licenses

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 8:36 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Friday gave four Chinese telecoms a month to explain why they shouldn't be banned from operating in the U.S., responding to a call to arms from a coalition of executive branch agencies that say Beijing-backed firms present a risk to U.S. networks. China Telecom Americas, China Unicom Americas, Pacific Networks Corp. and subsidiary ComNet USA LLC are required to demonstrate to the commission that they are not subject to the influence and control of the Chinese government within 30 days, or they could have their licenses revoked. "Foreign entities providing telecommunications services — or seeking to...

