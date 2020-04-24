Investors Fight Kevin Hart's Bid To Nix Crypto Scam Suit

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Investors asked a Georgia federal judge to keep actor and comedian Kevin Hart on the hook for allegedly duping them into buying now-worthless digital tokens via his social media posts, arguing Friday that Hart helped an entertainment executive violate state securities laws. In their opposition to Hart’s bid for judgment on the claims, the token buyers said that Hart’s Twitter and Facebook posts helped “pump” up the value of the so-called FLiK tokens marketed by executive Ryan Felton, who “depended on” celebrity endorsements to “elevate the standing” of FLiK, a purported entertainment company advertised as a funder of creative projects....

