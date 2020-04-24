ACLU Says Soldiers Being Wrongly Denied US Citizenship

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union has alleged in D.C. federal court that the U.S. Department of Defense is denying foreign soldiers in the U.S. military their legal right to apply for U.S. citizenship by refusing to give them certificates of honorable service. The ACLU said in a Thursday lawsuit that the DOD has unlawfully added more requirements for foreign soldiers to receive certificates of honorable service that they need to apply for U.S. citizenship, including completing additional background checks, serving in the U.S. military for a minimum of 180 days and passing a military service suitability test. In addition, only designated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS