Trading Firm's Arbitral Award Still Needs Some Clarity

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday granted a trading firm’s request to set aside and remand, again, part of an award that had been left ambiguous by an arbitrator in a dispute over an alleged breach of a financing agreement with Generex Biotechnology Corp. U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla vacated a portion of the award issued to Three Brothers Trading LLC, referred to as the second award, which granted the trading firm the economic value of 84,000 warrants convertible to Generex stock and remanded it, as she had once before, to the arbitrator for clarification. “As a wise man...

