SEC And Kik Rip Each Others' Args Over $100M Token Sale

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The SEC and Canadian messaging company Kik Interactive Inc. pointed out the deficiencies of each other’s arguments over the application of securities law on the latter's $100 million sale of digital tokens in briefs filed in New York federal court Friday. After filing motions for summary judgment on March 20 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Kik filed oppositions highlighting their disagreements over the application of federal securities laws to digital tokens, with Kik arguing that of the 308 material facts put forward by the SEC, "there are factual disputes as to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS