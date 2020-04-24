‘Unconscionable’ Arbitration Clause Is Void, Landowner Says

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A Texas property owner said it’s battling an “unconscionable” arbitration clause in its insurance policy as part of its bid for coverage for Hurricane Harvey damage, according to documents filed in Texas federal court. Living Steward Properties Ltd. said Thursday that the arbitration clause should be considered void, which would allow it to avoid arbitration and pursue its case in court. Living Steward is suing about 10 insurers both inside and outside the U.S. with whom it had an insurance policy for a group of buildings in Texas’ Corpus Christi area. The insurers, including Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London, HDI Global...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS