Apex Parks Can Move Forward With Quick Ch. 11 Sale Plans

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt amusement park chain Apex Parks Group received permission Friday from a Delaware judge for a Chapter 11 sale plan that will see a deal approved by May 11 as unsecured creditors consented to the timeline given the economic uncertainties during the COVID-19 pandemic. During a hearing conducted via telephone and videoconferencing, committee attorney Jason Adams of Kelley Drye & Warren LLP said his clients were keenly aware of the challenges facing hospitality and entertainment operators in the age of coronavirus and did not wish to upend the sale process. “A two-week process is extremely quick. It’s generally not something we’d...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS