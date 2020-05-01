Gordon & Rees Builds Construction Practice With Two Hires

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Gordon & Rees LLP has bolstered its construction practice in the Northeast by bringing on as partners a pair of attorneys from Robinson & Cole LLP. Peter E. Strniste Jr. and Todd R. Regan said the move is a culmination of years building their practice primarily in the New York and Boston metropolitan areas, and that they decided to join Gordon & Rees to capitalize on the firm's established practice in the West Coast and across the country. The move was announced by Gordon & Rees on April 24. Strniste told Law360 that plenty of their clients, whom he declined to identify,...

