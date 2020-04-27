8 Zoom Privacy Suits Tied Together In Calif.

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday combined eight proposed class actions against Zoom alleging the video-conferencing platform failed to protect users’ personal information, an order that comes as the company carries out a 90-day plan aimed at boosting security. Relating the suits, each filed in the Northern District of California, and putting them before the same judge avoids an “unduly burdensome duplication” of work and costs, and nixes the chance for conflicting results if the cases went before different judges, according to U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh’s order. One of the related cases was already assigned to the judge....

