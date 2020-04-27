USCIS Can’t Avoid Big-Game Hunter Suit, Texas Judge Says

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services can’t brush aside a challenge to its denial of work authorization for a Zimbabwean big-game hunter who leads trips for a Texas oil and gas company, a Lone Star State judge said on Friday. U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade denied without explanation the U.S. government’s bid to dismiss the suit, in which oil and gas company MRC Energy Co. asks that USCIS be forced to review its denial of a permanent worker visa to Roy Dirk Ludick. USCIS argued that MRC, which does business as Matador Resources Co., failed to state a claim showing the agency...

