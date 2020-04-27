Pilots' Union Defends Back Pay Dispersal After United Merger

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 7:18 PM EDT) -- An international pilots' union has urged an Illinois federal judge to end a claim from two United Airlines pilot instructors that the union improperly disbursed back pay, saying the pilots haven't shown evidence the methodology used for allocating the funds was chosen to harm them. On the contrary, Air Line Pilots Association International said Friday, the lump sum allocation method used to disperse the back pay was "indisputably rational" and applied the same rule to all pilots based on benchmark pilot pay rates during the relevant period. Named plaintiffs David Bishop and Eric Lish have had ample time to gather evidence...

