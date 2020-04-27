Texas Firm Can Keep $1.3M Win In Fee Fight With Ex-Clients

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A Texas state appellate court has upheld a $1.3 million jury verdict in favor of a Dallas-based law firm in a dispute with two clients that began when the firm said the clients refused to pay their $70,000 bill from an employment matter. The court on Friday rejected arguments by Brad Namdar, also known as Bardia Namdarkhan, and his father Shawn Namdar, also known as Hossein Namdarkhan, that there were issues with the jury questions used at trial, that the trial court improperly threw out one of their affirmative defenses and that Glast Phillips & Murray PC should not have been granted...

