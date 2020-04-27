Libyan Wealth Fund Wins Battle To Bankrupt Developer

Law360, London (April 27, 2020, 6:23 PM BST) -- Libya’s sovereign wealth fund has secured a win in a long-running dispute over the debt owed from a billion-euro deal to buy Santander’s Madrid headquarters, after a London judge said he will make a bankruptcy order against U.K. property magnate Glenn Maud. In a ruling handed down Friday, Judge Richard Snowden said that, subject to any appeal or application for delay, he intends to make a bankruptcy order against Maud. During the proceedings, the property investor had shown a pattern of making “inconsistent and inaccurate statements” about his assets and financial affairs, which hindered his defense, according to the judge....

