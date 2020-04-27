Seltzer Buyers Claim Drink Lacks Juice In Class Suit

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of carbonated water buyers is suing the makers of Hal’s New York seltzer water in New York federal court, alleging that the product labels mislead consumers into thinking the drinks are flavored with fruit juice instead of artificially created flavors. In a complaint filed on Sunday, Nicholas Mangone and Jodi Spear claim that Big Geyser Inc.’s labeling includes depictions of fruits like lemons and limes and avoids using the word “flavored” to make buyers think the company uses juice in making the drinks. The ingredient label, however, only lists “natural flavors” rather than any juices or the fruits...

