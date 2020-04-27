Pakistani Co. Wins $4.4M In Fight With Iranian Steel Co.

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A power company associated with Pakistan's energy ministry has won $4.4 million in arbitration involving an Iranian industrial steel manufacturer that allegedly dragged its feet during a deal to design and install transmission lines for a substation. An International Chamber of Commerce tribunal issued the award April 24, ordering the Iranian company, Gam Arak Industrial Co., to pay approximately 714 million Pakistani rupees ($4.43 million), plus interest, according to a spokesman for National Transmission and Despatch Co. Ltd. "It is pertinent to mention here that in the context of international arbitrations where the success rate of Pakistan is extremely low, this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS