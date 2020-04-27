Justices Seek Briefs On 'Political Question' In Trump Cases

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 11:46 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ordered President Donald Trump, U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco and House committees seeking Trump's financial records to provide the court with additional arguments on whether their court dispute is fundamentally political. Consolidated cases before the U.S. Supreme Court involve attempts by President Donald Trump to block subpoenas issued by three House committees seeking his financial records. (AP) The justices asked for additional briefs on the “political question doctrine,” which bars the court from hearing a case if the arguments are political in nature and don't present a legal question. House counsel, Trump's attorneys and Francisco will...

