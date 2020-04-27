MLB Umpire Seeks Bias Ruling For 'History Of Racism'

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A Cuban-born MLB umpire has urged a New York federal court to push his bias suit forward with a ruling that the league discriminated against him and other racial minority umpires by routinely passing them over for World Series games and crew chief promotions despite solid job performance. Angel Hernandez asked the court Friday for rulings that he has presented prima facie cases of discriminatory treatment and that the league has discriminatory policies that have blocked minority umpires from moving up the ladder, rulings that could shift the burden to the MLB to show nondiscriminatory reasons for its actions. Hernandez said depositions with league...

