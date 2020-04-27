Charter Can't Delay Windstream Ch. 11 False Ad Trial

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge refused Monday to delay the start of a bench trial over what he can order cable provider Charter Communications to pay for a false ad campaign over rival Windstream Holdings' Chapter 11 filing. In a hearing, U.S. District Judge Robert Drain postponed the cross-examination of Windstream's corporate representative to give Charter time to review the documents that Windstream said back its claims for how much it was damaged by Charter's false ad campaign. However, he dismissed Charter's arguments that the trial should be delayed because it had been misled into thinking it would not have to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS