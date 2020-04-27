NJ Beach Condo Beats Neighbor's Challenge To Enviro Permit

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Monday rejected a series of procedural challenges to the state's decision to grant a permit to a developer that wants to build more than 60 residential condo units in an area that had been destroyed by Superstorm Sandy. A three-judge Appellate Division panel said developer Osborn Sea-Bay Condominium Association, or OSBCA, has properly notified its neighbors of its plans to build, complied with flooding-related regulations and met the requirements of the Coastal Area Facility Review Act when it described its plan publicly. The panel rejected challenges from nearby property owner JSTAR LLC, which claimed the...

