Hyundai Can Arbitrate Claims Over Fees, NJ Panel Says

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A Hyundai financing company knocked out a proposed class action over allegedly unlawful fees after a New Jersey state appeals court on Monday said the consumers behind the suit must arbitrate their claims individually. The panel overturned a trial judge’s rulings denying Hyundai Capital America Inc.’s bid to compel arbitration of claims from Christopher D. and Jerome C. Curiale, rejecting the judge’s finding that an arbitration clause in a motor vehicle retail order was ambiguous because it says the parties must arbitrate any claims and then goes on to state that the provision bars “class action arbitration.” The clause “unequivocally” says...

